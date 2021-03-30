Several inches of snow could accumulate in Colorado Springs during a short storm Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. there is a 60% chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and winds between 10 to 15 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 33 degrees Tuesday, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 17 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow is possible before 10 p.m., the agency said.
Wednesday clears up but with temperatures in the 40s, then gradually warming up through the week. By Saturday temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, the weather service predicted.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.