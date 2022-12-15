Colorado Springs is expected to open the day with sunny skies and chilly temperatures before snow potentially returns in the mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday could see a high near 30, with wind chill values between -5 and 5. A 30% chance of snow showers is expected between 1-5 p.m. as light snow originating in the higher terrain is expected to make its way into southeast Colorado Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Thursday night could see a 20% chance of snow before 9 p.m., before skies become gradually clear, though a cold overnight low of 5 is expected. Friday remains cold, with an expected high near 29 and wind chill values between -10 and 0.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly between 1-5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between -10 and 0. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.