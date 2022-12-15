gardenofgods0143.JPG

Visitors hike through Garden of the Gods Park Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on a cold, snowy day in Colorado Springs. A light snow was falling and temperatures were in the single digits. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock, Gazette file

Colorado Springs is expected to open the day with sunny skies and chilly temperatures before snow potentially returns in the mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Thursday could see a high near 30, with wind chill values between -5 and 5. A 30% chance of snow showers is expected between 1-5 p.m. as light snow originating in the higher terrain is expected to make its way into southeast Colorado Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Thursday night could see a 20% chance of snow before 9 p.m., before skies become gradually clear, though a cold overnight low of 5 is expected. Friday remains cold, with an expected high near 29 and wind chill values between -10 and 0.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly between 1-5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between -10 and 0. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tags

Load comments