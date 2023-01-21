Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 27 and a low of 14, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Winds will likely range from 10-15 mph during the day and then slow to 5 mph in the evening. There's a 60% chance of snow on Sunday night and an 80% chance of snow on Monday.
Winter storm continues today. #COWX pic.twitter.com/dHljEXUEF0— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 21, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Snow. High near 27. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.