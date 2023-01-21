020322-biz-snowy 433 .jpg

A man snowblows his driveway near the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wed., Jan. 2, 2022. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported about 14 inches of snow after Tuesday night’s storm (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 27 and a low of 14, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Winds will likely range from 10-15 mph during the day and then slow to 5 mph in the evening. There's a 60% chance of snow on Sunday night and an 80% chance of snow on Monday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Snow. High near 27. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

