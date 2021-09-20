A cold front heading into Colorado Springs is expected to bring gusty winds, chances of rain and cool temperatures Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday's high is expected to reach 69 degrees with mostly sunny skies and wind gusts up to 30 mph, the weather agency said.
Slight chances of rain showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. at a 30% chance. Less than one-tenth of an inch of rain is expected to fall, the agency said.
A 30% chance of rain is possible overnight before 4 a.m. with temperatures reaching a low of 40 degrees, the weather service said.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with temperatures likely to dip to 67 degrees Tuesday followed by a rebound later in the week when temperatures climb back into the high 70s and low 80s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees wind around 10 mph.