It's not time to put away the winter coats just yet.

Temperatures have cooled down and a winter storm warning is in effect until Saturday at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to be near 50 in Colorado Springs Friday, with an 80% chance of rain and snow and 100% chance overnight. Temps will hit freezing tonight with expected lows in the low 30s.

Showers are expected in after 2 p.m. Friday, and rain is forecast to turn into snow overnight Friday, with snow showers starting after 11 p.m. Projected snow accumulation is 3 to 7 inches.

Snow and rain are expected to continue Saturday with potential new snow amounts between 1 and 3 inches.

Travelers are being cautioned about road conditions.

The National Weather Service Boulder tweeted: "The worst commute will be Friday PM into Saturday AM for the I-25 corridor. Please prepare for snow covered roads and do not crowd the plow!"

Roads in the Rocky Mountain National Park are closed as they anticipate possible new snow amounts up to 31 inches.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.