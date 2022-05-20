A snowplow clears the snow on the road that leads to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wed., Jan. 2, 2022. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported about 14 inches of snow after Tuesday night’s storm (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Today: Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 50. East wind around 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers before 9 p.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then snow showers after 11 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Saturday: Snow before 2 p.m., then rain and snow likely. High near 41. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Colorado Springs is responsible for identifying a site for a passenger rail station that would serve Amtrak and intercity commuter trains, and the staff has narrowed the options down to four sites in the downtown area.