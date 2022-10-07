"Patchy" fog could linger in the Colorado Springs area until mid-morning as temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s and 50s Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A cold front passing along the eastern plains is expected to bring increasing clouds and a cooler high near 54 Friday, as well as a 20% chance of rain showers in the early afternoon, around 2 p.m. The NWS said areas of dense fog are possible across El Paso County today until around 11 a.m.
Chances of rain could return Saturday, but skies are expected to clear for a high near 60. Sunny skies and warmer temps are expected to return Sunday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.