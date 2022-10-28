102722-news-weather 04.JPG

Winter often gets ahead of Fall in the Pikes Peak region. A few deciduous trees hang onto their Fall colors as snow falls on evergreens near the Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Manitou Springs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs is in for a cool but pleasant Friday following much of the Pike Peak region's first snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Friday could see sunshine and a high near 56 as temperatures are expected to warm up through the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures greeted much of the Interstate 25 corridor Friday morning, and lows are expected to hover in the upper 20s and low 30s over the weekend.

Saturday could see a high near 60 and Sunday will be similar with a forecast high near 59.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

 

 

 

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.

Tags

Load comments