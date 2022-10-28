Colorado Springs is in for a cool but pleasant Friday following much of the Pike Peak region's first snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday could see sunshine and a high near 56 as temperatures are expected to warm up through the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures greeted much of the Interstate 25 corridor Friday morning, and lows are expected to hover in the upper 20s and low 30s over the weekend.
Saturday could see a high near 60 and Sunday will be similar with a forecast high near 59.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.