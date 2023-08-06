It's going to feel a bit more like fall than summer today in Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak region is expected to see a fairly dramatic cooldown Sunday thanks to a cold front that moved into the state Saturday night.

Highs in the lower 70s are expected, along with a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Sunday's cooldown follows a wild day of weather in southern Colorado. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo were busy tracking storms that produced large hail and a possible tornado in El Paso County.

Temperatures will gradually climb back to the uppers 80s this week. Here's a look ahead at the NWS forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 79, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.