Colorado Springs residents can expect frigid temperatures and slight chances of snow during the upcoming week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
After Tuesday's high of 56 degrees, temperatures are likely to take a downturn Wednesday with a high of 30 degrees and chances of freezing rain, snow and fog, the agency said.
Wednesday night there's a 60% chance of snow with less than a half inch of accumulation expected, the weather service said.
Thursday is expected to be sunny and cold with a high of 35 degrees before chances of snow return Friday at a 30% chance, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 8 a.m. Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees and winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees and winds 10 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees and wind around 10 mph.
