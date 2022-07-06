Colorado Springs is expecting a warm, overcast Wednesday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms "likely" after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Highs are expected near 83.

A 60% chance of precipitation today could bring between one tenth and one quarter of an inch of new rainfall, but more can be expected in possible thunderstorms.

Highs in the 80s are forecast for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon thunderstorms possible both days and Sunday.

Temps may climb over the weekend with highs in the 90s on the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 94. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.