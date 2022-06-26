Showers are likely in the Colorado Springs area before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, mainly west of Interstate 25. Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph and locally heavy rainfall are possible with any stronger storm. There is a low risk for burn scar flash flooding this afternoon, primarily for Hayden Pass and Decker, and the Chalk Creek area.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.