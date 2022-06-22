Cooler temperatures greeted Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning but are expected to rise to a high of 78. The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies today and a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Temps are expected to warm back up on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, and afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility through the weekend.
Similar conditions are predicted for Friday with highs in the 80s and a chance of showers, but temps could cool off again over the weekend as chances for thunderstorms become higher. Sunday may see a high near 68.
Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.