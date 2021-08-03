Chances of rain are expected to increase throughout Tuesday with thunderstorms likely in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and light breezes, the agency said.
Chances of storms start at 30% and increase to 70%, mainly after 2 p.m. and again before midnight, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to hit a low of 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and mild breezes, the agency said.
On Wednesday thunderstorms are likely with the rest of the week expected to be clear and sunny, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.