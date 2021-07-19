There is no sign of rain Monday as temperatures approach the 90s in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 89 degrees with sunny skies and light breezes.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 59 degrees with mild breezes.
Temperatures are likely to heat up into the 90s as the week goes on with slight chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.