Colorado Springs is all sunshine Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s and moderate breezes, the National Weather service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach 74 degrees with sunny skies and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Overnight, skies start to cloud over with breezes decreasing and temperatures dropping to 49 degrees, the weather service said.
Wednesday is likely to hit 79 degrees along with partly cloudy skies, the agency said.
Thursday brings chances of thunderstorms that could linger throughout the weekend along with temperatures in the low 80s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.