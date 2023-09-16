Colorado Springs' weather forecast for Saturday shows clear skies throughout the day and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Sunny, fall weather will last through the weekend, making it a great period of time for outdoor activities.

The high is expected to reach 74 with a low around 45. Winds will likely range from 5-10 mph during the day and through the night.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service for the upcoming days:

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.