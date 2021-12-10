Colorado Springs' snow strike continues as Friday came and went without any measurable snowfall, marking the 213th consecutive day without any real snow accumulation for the city.
Snow fell in parts of of the Pikes Peak region Friday morning and more was expected throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Neighborhoods in the foothills of Colorado Springs' west side and Woodland Park saw flakes. Flurries also dusted downtown Colorado Springs.
Snow is falling at the Gazette building!! Are you seeing snow in your area? pic.twitter.com/bl4w3ASGrM— The Gazette (@csgazette) December 10, 2021
With no measurable amount of powder accumulating at the Colorado Springs Airport, the official site for tracking Colorado Springs weather, the 213-day streak without snow in Colorado Springs continues, marching steadily toward the record 245 days.
Colorado Springs also broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
The high temperature for Friday was 42 degrees which was at 1:51 a.m., officials with the National Weather Service said. The daytime high was about 36 degrees around noon, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to 12 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to warm up a bit during the weekend with highs reaching into the 60s be early next week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph
The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report