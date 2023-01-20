DSC00228-3.jpg

The sun rises over the snow covered landscape at Garden of the Gods on a recent day at the Colorado Springs venue. Photo by Leo Echegaray, Colorado Springs (Instagram: @colorado.wanderer).

It’s looking like another cold weekend in Colorado Springs, with the chances of snow sprinkled throughout Friday and Saturday. 

There’s a 50% chance of snow Friday, mainly after 2 p.m., with less than an inch of snow accumulation likely. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 26 degrees. 

Looking into Friday night, temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing, with added wind chill.  The chance of snow increases to 60% with possible overnight snow accumulation of two to four inches. 

Expect blustery, cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Partly sunny conditions are forecast with a high reaching 33 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 40 degrees. 

