One word to describe Thursday morning in Colorado Spring: chilly.
Don't worry; it won't last long.
The forecast calls for a chilly morning with wind chill values between -5 and 5 degrees before it starts warming up, though not by much, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s with relatively light winds.
In a tweet, the weather service says simply to "dress in layers this morning" and "cover exposed skin."
It also added: "Snow ends over the [mountains] this morning, but cold air linger on the plains today, where high temps will struggle to make it into the 20s at many locations. Warming trend starts tonight, with arctic air a distant memory on [Friday] as high temps soar well above average."
Friday's forecast calls for a high near 58 degrees in Colorado Springs with partly sunny skies.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 5-10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
