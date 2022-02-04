Let the snow melting commence.
After a few days of snowy weather and cold temps, Colorado Springs is forecast to see sunny skies and dry conditions, perhaps enough to melt snow in the city and across the Pikes Peak region, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high of 34 degrees is in Friday's forecast, though the morning might have wind chill values between minus-5 and 5 degrees in the morning, the weather service predicts. Colorado Springs is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Friday.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, Alamosa's record low temperature for Feb. 4 is "in jeopardy," the weather service said in a tweet. It hit minus-27 degrees at that time, just three degrees from the record set in 1979. "Will the temperature drop a few more degrees before sunrise?" the weather service asked.
The weather is expected to stay relatively warm throughout the weekend, highlighted by a high near 47 degrees Saturday and temps in the mid-30s Sunday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 5-10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 5-10 mph.