Colorado Springs is forecast for chances of rain and thunderstorms Friday, with expected highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon after 2 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees. Winds from the southeast are expected to range from 10-15 mph, increasing into the afternoon.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for southeast Colorado due chances of heavy rainfall, high winds and localized flash flooding.

“The main risk with thunderstorms will be gusty winds up to 50 mph, and cloud to ground lightning. A few of the stronger storms could produce small hail and locally heavy rain, with localized flash flooding possible, if a stronger storm impacts area burn scars,” the NWS said.

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms remains, mainly before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low near 48 degrees.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Slight chances of rain are scattered throughout the upcoming holiday weekend, with highs in the mid to high 70s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 78 degrees.

Monday (Memorial Day): There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.