A cold front is expected to move into Colorado Springs on Friday, bringing chances of snow along with strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A 30% chance of snow is possible before 11 a.m., but Friday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees, the agency said.
Blowing dust is possible as sustained winds could increase to 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, the weather service said.
Another 30% chance of snow appears before 9 p.m., with overnight temperatures dropping to 14 degrees, the agency said.
This weekend, skies are expected to be clear and temperatures are forecast to hit the 40s and 50s with MLK Day likely peaking at 60 degrees, the weather service said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and 10-15 mph winds.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
MLK Day: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and 5-10 mph winds.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
