A flash flood warning was issued for northern El Paso County on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The flood warning was tweeted by the Weather Service shortly before 1 p.m. It includes the Black Forest area, stretching west near Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

Several weather alerts have been issued Thursday in southeastern Colorado from the mountains to the plains.

Showers and thunderstorms were forecast Thursday afternoon for the Colorado Springs area. A high temperature of 73 degrees was expected, according the Weather Service.

“A few severe thunderstorms will be possible after 1 p.m.,” the Weather Service said in its forecast. “Large hail up to around 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and locally heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding will be possible.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m., with showers continuing through the night. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low of around 49 degrees.

On Friday, there’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, with thunderstorms expected after 3 p.m. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are all in the forecast with a high of 71 degrees.

Thursday's alerts come after record-setting rain earlier this week in Colorado Springs. The total of 5.49 inches of rain Sunday and Monday set an all-time, two-day record for the city, which has received a June record 7.08 inches of rain at city's official measuring location, Colorado Springs Airport.