Showers and thunderstorms remain in the Colorado Springs forecast for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 50% chance of showers toward the late morning, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions will linger throughout the day with a high of 73 degrees. Winds from the north are expected to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook continues Thursday due to the possibility of scattered showers, thunderstorms, hail, and flash flooding in the afternoon.

“A few severe thunderstorms will be possible after 1 p.m.,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Large hail up to around 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and locally heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding will be possible.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m., with showers continuing through the night. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low of around 49 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, with thunderstorms expected after 3 p.m. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are all in the forecast with a high of 71 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.