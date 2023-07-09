Areas of fog around Colorado Springs will burn off by mid-morning and the city will warm up into the low 80s Sunday.

After large hail damaged some homes and cars in eastern Colorado Springs Saturday, Colorado Springs residents can expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., today, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Areas of fog to exist before 9 a.m., otherwise, it'll be mostly sunny with a high near 81 and southeast winds will blow between 5 to 10 mph.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning across the Palmer Divide and Raton Ridges. The main risk with thunderstorms today will be lightning, locally gusty winds up to 50 mph and small hail under 1 inch in diameter. Thunderstorms will diminish quickly this evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.