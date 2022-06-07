There will be a chance of thunderstorms in Colorado Springs' forecast throughout the entire week.
Tuesday and Thursday will see a 30% chance of thunderstorms while on Wednesday and Friday that chance drops to 20%. New rainfall is expected on Tuesday, but only very little.
The weather is expected to top out this week at 87 on Thursday, before dropping back down slightly to a high of 83 the following day.
Here is the four-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.