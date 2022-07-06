Colorado Springs is expecting a mostly sunny Thursday with a possibility of afternoon showers after 1 p.m. Today's high is expected to be near 85, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A weekend dryout is expected as chances of rainfall diminish significantly in the coming days. A 20% chance of afternoon showers is forecast for a sunny Friday, with a high near 88.
Temps may climb over the weekend with highs in the 90s on the forecast for a sunny Saturday and Sunday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 97. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.