Don't expect too much, but snow could be falling — again.
A few days after Colorado Springs received its first significant snowfall in more than 200 days, the city is forecast to have a slight chance of snow showers on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There's a 20% chance snow could start falling after 4 p.m., the weather service said, as the day is expected to see a high 47 degrees. Wind speeds could between 10-30 mph in the morning with gusting up to 45 mph.
Snow chances increase to 30% on Wednesday evening, the NWS predicted.
"The best chance for any snow that might cause slick roads will likely end up to the north and northeast of Colorado Springs," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report. "Areas farther south likely won’t see much snow at all ... Plan on flurries at best."
Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 36 degrees, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to high-50s on Friday and Saturday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. South southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind around 10 mph.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only