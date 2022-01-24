This week's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for plenty of sunshine, though there might be a chance of snow in the mix.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs kicks off with mostly sunny skies, a high near 47 degrees and relatively light winds on Monday. However, the weather might shift Tuesday, when there's up to an 80% chance of snowfall; possible accumulation is no more than one inch, the weather service predicts.
"Snow showers move in along the Palmer Divide by Tuesday morning’s commute and work south through the afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report. "As of now, doesn’t look like we will see much accumulation in Colorado Springs but there are better chances in the mountains for some meaningful accumulation."
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for more sunny skies, with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the low 50s, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Snow. High near 32. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 10-15 mph.