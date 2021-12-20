Above-average temperatures are expected around Colorado Springs throughout the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday's high could reach 56 degree with sunny skies and light breezes, the agency said.
Overnight lows could drop to 28 degrees with increasing cloud cover.
Tuesday and Wednesday highs in Colorado Springs are expected to hit the 60s with mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.
Chances of snow are possible Friday, Christmas Eve, at a 20% chance.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Friday, Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday, Christmas Day: Sunday, with a high near 48 degrees.