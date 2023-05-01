Monday's weather around Colorado Springs will be pleasant and warm as spring really begins to kick into season.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect increasing clouds and a high near 73 Monday. North wind to blow between 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the mountains and adjacent plains this afternoon. The main risk with thunderstorms will be brief light to moderate rainfall, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.