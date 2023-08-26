Colorado Springs is forecast for possible thunderstorms and showers Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There's a 40% chance of showers after 9 a.m. and then skies will be mostly cloudy. The high is expected to reach 71.
In the evening, there's another slight chance of showers, mostly before 10 p.m. Skies will likely stay mostly cloudy with a low of 55. Winds throughout the day and evening are expected to range form 5-10 mph.
Cooler today with another round of thunderstorms in and near the mountains. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible which could cause flash flooding on burn scars. Storms will weaken as they push off the mountains into the plains during the evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/EgvX15Jkl8— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 26, 2023
Here's an extended forecast from the weather service:
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only