Colorado Springs' Saturday forecast shows a chance of severe storms and some partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather service in Pueblo.

Thunderstorms are most likely to occur after 4 p.m. and before midnight, some might be severe storms. The chance of precipitation is currently 60%.

There's also an isolated chance of a tornado along the I-25 corridor near the plains, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will rise to around 77 with a low of 54. Winds will range from 5-15 mph throughout the day and evening.

Read on to see the full forecast from the National Weather Service. There are sunnier, drier days ahead.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.