Colorado Springs is coming off a wet weekend after receiving .33 inches of rain and more rain is in the forecast this week, but the city is behind average measurements for the month of July, data from the National Weather Service shows.
During a typical year Colorado Springs receives about 3.12 inches of rain in July. This year, the weather service tracked a total 2.73 inches of rain. Rain and thunderstorms are predicted over the next several days — the last week of July.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 88 degrees Monday with sunny skies early in Colorado Springs and an overnight low of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
A 30% chance of rain is possible late in the afternoon with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected. A slight chance of rain is forecast before midnight, the agency said.
Tuesday temperatures are likely to climb into the 90s with afternoon thunderstorms forecast all week long, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.