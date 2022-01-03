Sunny, warm weather is expected to help melt the first significant snowfall in Colorado Springs in more than 200 days, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

But don't put your shovels or wind breakers away just yet.

A relatively quiet Monday calls for sunny skies with temperatures near 52 degrees and light winds, the weather service says. But expect stronger winds in the region with gusting up to 65 mph in the afternoon and temperatures near the low 50s on Tuesday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Wednesday's forecast calls for temperatures near the high 40s before a 50% of snowfall and a low of 9 degrees in the evening, the weather service predicts.

"Some moisture could develop into Wednesday evening through Thursday morning and could bring a little snow to the area," KKTV says in a report. "Amounts are still a little uncertain at this point."

Warmer today, then very windy and warm on Tue. Gusts over 60 mph in the mountains Tue, over 50 mph I-25 corridor. #cowx pic.twitter.com/9QXe52uuDD — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 3, 2022

More sunny, dry weather is expected the rest of the week.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 52. Breezy with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind around 10 mph.