Colorado Springs is likely to see freezing drizzle at night after a day of partly sunny skies Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday's high is expected to reach 57 degrees with partly sunny skies, the agency said.
Freezing drizzle is forecast before 11 p.m. and temperatures could drop to 31 degrees.
Tuesday shows a chance of snow around 20% with the possibility of rain, too. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected, the agency said.
More wet days are expected this week before skies clear up and bring 65 degree weather Friday, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of drizzle after 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of drizzle.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.