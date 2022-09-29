A slight chance of scattered thunderstorms is possible in Colorado Springs Thursday as temperatures continue to hover "above seasonal averages," according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday could see a high near 80 with a small chance of rain between 2 and 5 p.m.
Chances of rain showers and thunderstorms increase into the weekend. Friday could see a slightly cooler high near 77 and a 30% chance of rain in the mid-afternoon. Saturday's rain chances in the afternoon increase to 50% with a potential temperature high near 70 ahead of a cooldown next week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.