A day after extreme winds rattled the Front Range, Colorado Springs is expected to see a mild day of weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Wednesday winds hit 92 mph in Colorado Springs with 100 mph gusts north of the city at the U.S. Air Force Academy, according to the weather service. Manitou Springs had a 101 mph wind gust.

Dozens of semis overturned, tree limbs and power line broke due to the high speed winds.

Headed into Thursday Colorado Springs is forecast to see sunny skies with a 49-degree high temperature and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the agency said.

Overnight skies stay mostly clear with a low of 22 degrees, the weather service said.

Headed into the weekend the forecast is largely the same with temperatures hitting the 50s Sunday and Monday.

Wednesday marked the 218th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that has been going since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.

Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 10 mph.