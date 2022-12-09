Quiet weather on Friday is expected to close out a windy week in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday could see a high near 47 with wind speeds around 5-15 mph. The most critical fire conditions have moved southeast to the Raton Mesa region, though fire danger is still present in the Pikes Peak region. Residents are asked to avoid things like tossing cigarette butts, outdoor burning, campfires and grilling, use of heavy machinery and welding.
The weekend is expected to be mostly mild, with sunny highs of 47 and 56 on Saturday and Sunday, ahead of a dip in temperatures early next week. A "strong cold front" sweeping from the mountains to the plains late Monday into early Tuesday, could turn into a "significant winter storm," bringing a chance of snow.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-20 mph.