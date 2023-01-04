Following an active and wintry start to the week, the Colorado Springs is expected to see a gradual warming trend starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday is expected to see quiet conditions with emerging sunshine and a high near 38, with light wind. Thursday could see similar conditions with a partly sunny high near 43. Snow is also expected to return to the high terrain Thursday night into Friday morning with light accumulations expected.
Temps could reach into the 50s on Friday before the warming trend is briefly disrupted by a high near 40 on Saturday. The weather service said temps will warm again early next week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 5-10 mph.