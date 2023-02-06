Chances of snow Monday and Wednesday are mixed in with a forecast of mostly sunny skies this week around Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

On Monday, the weather service forecasts a 30% chance of snow showers, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., along with a high temperature near 44 degrees and an overnight low of about 18.

High temperatures ranging from 44 on Tuesday and 51 on Wednesday are expected in Colorado Springs. Blustery conditions with wind gusts up to 35 mph along with a 50% chance of snow are forecast Wednesday night. Less than half an inch of snow is expected, the weather service says.

Here is this week's forecast from the weather service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.