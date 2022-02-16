Wednesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for some sunshine and relatively warm temps, but the weather is expected to take a wintry shift by the afternoon.
Though the day could see a high near 44 degrees with partly sunny skies, snow is forecast to start falling in and around the city during the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. There's a 60% chance of precipitation, while possible daytime snow accumulation appears to be light.
But the snowfall is expected to pick up through the night, with up to a 90% chance of precipitation and possible snow accumulation between 1-3 inches, the weather service predicts.
"Most of whatever snow falls will fall after sunset, and wind down by Thursday morning," Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist of Gazette news partner KKTV, said in a report. "We’ll likely see some accumulation ... coupled with temps in the teens overnight into Thursday morning, slick conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute too. Shouldn’t be a lot of snow, but enough to cause headaches."
Winter weather will begin impacting southern Colorado this afternoon, and continue through tomorrow morning. The highest snow totals will be along the higher terrain areas, especially across east and northeast facing slopes. #cowx pic.twitter.com/yQ8uTdKeXm— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 16, 2022
Bledsoe projected that Colorado Springs and Pueblo could have between 1-3 inches of snow, with higher totals along the mountains and over Monument Hill. Lighter snow totals are expected on the southeastern plains, he added.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s and 40s on Thursday and Friday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Wednesday night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 12. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between zero and 10 degrees. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.