Windy weather is forecast in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures are likely to hit 57 degrees with winds starting between 20 and 25 mph and increasing to 25 to 30 mph with some gusts up to 40 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to hit 32 degrees with clear skies and breezy air. Gusts could blow as high as 35 mph, the weather service said.
Skies remain sunny throughout the week and into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.