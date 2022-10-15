Saturday is expected to be breezy with partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Temperatures are expected to rise up to around 69.
Clouds will cover more of the sky as night approaches. The low will likely dip to around 40. The weekend will end on a colder note: Sunday is expected to have a high around 53.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. East-northeast wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North-northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east-southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.