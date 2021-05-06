Thursday is forecast to be an island of dry weather and sunshine during a week of rain and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 72 degrees with breezes between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight skies are expected to remain clear with a low of 45 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday is forecast to reach the 80s but not without slight chances of rain and lightning. The weekend is likely more of the same but with cooler temperatures and higher chances of rain.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees and winds 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: High near 54 degrees and winds between 10 mph. A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.