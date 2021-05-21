Friday's sunshine and warm temperatures could be peppered with rain showers and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to hit 79 degrees Friday with increasing clouds and gusty breezes between 5 and 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, the weather service said.
Showers thunderstorms are possible at a 10% after 2 p.m., the agency said.
Overnight, temperatures drop to 51 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds between 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Saturday is anticipated to be stormy but skies clear up Sunday and early next week with temperatures sticking in the 70s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph, gusts could reach 35 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.