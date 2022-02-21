After a weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, Colorado Springs isn't expected to be above freezing until Saturday, due to a cold front that will bring below zero lows and up to six inches of snow for parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"We're kind of heading into a marathon of winter weather across southern Colorado," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Luke Victor reported.
High temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to peak between the teens and mid-20s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with possible snow totals between two and six inches, the weather service says.
Here is the extended forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 70% chance of snow, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values between zero and 10. East southeast wind around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of around one inch possible.
Tuesday night: Snow likely with a low around -1. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. Southeast wing around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. South southeast wind around 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday night: Snow likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around zero with a south southeast wind around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of around one inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 25. West southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.