Strong winds are expected to sweep across the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday, posing a high risk of fire danger, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 58 degrees with a 30% chance of rain showers before 1 p.m., the agency said.
Winds will likely blow between 30 and 40 mph but some could gust up to 60 mph between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. the agency said.
"Damaging winds will have the potential to blow down trees and power lines," a high wind warning from the weather service said. "Widespread power outages may occur. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."
That's why the agency issued a red flag warning, alerting residents of high fire danger, not only because of extreme winds but also due to low humidity and dry thunderstorms.
The rest of the week is expected to stay sunny with a chance of the first snow of the season on Thursday night, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers after noon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 5 mph.