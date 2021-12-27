Persistent snow with strong winds will continue across the Continental Divide on Monday, causing blowing snow and poor visibility over the higher peaks and mountain passes, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

In Colorado Springs, mostly sunny skies and a high of 43 degrees is forecast Monday, the weather service says. Winds between 10 and 15 mph are expected.

In the mountains, another round of moderate to heavy wind-driven snow will spread Monday tonight. The weather service says winds may gust 60 to 70 mph across the higher peaks overnight with some 60 mph gusts spreading down the eastern slopes of the southeast mountains Tuesday morning.

More wind driven snow is expected for the Continental Divide. Here are the details. #cowx pic.twitter.com/roOdLOPy1k — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 27, 2021

Areas expecting the most snow include Wolf Creek Pass, where the weather service forecasts between 24 and 30 inches. More than 20 inches is forecast in the mountains southwest of Aspen.

Click or tap here for the latest statewide road conditions from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Fire danger will become elevated Monday across spotty areas of the southern Interstate 25 corridor and Las Animas County for a brief period as winds become gusty Monday afternoon.

Cooler today but continued windy. Snow will increase again across the mountains this afternoon while spotty elevated fire danger returns to the southern I-25 corridor. Caution is still advised to avoid wildfire starts. #cowx pic.twitter.com/9kWwNEGMZ3 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 27, 2021

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve on Friday in Colorado Springs, there's a 20% to 40% chance of snow with an expected high near 49.

After an overnight low of about 9, a high near 25 degrees is forecast New Year's Day on Saturday.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the weather service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind around 15 mph. The chance of snow increases to 40% Friday night.