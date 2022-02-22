Click or tap here for a list of closures and delays
Click or tap here for the latest Colorado road conditions.
Much of the Pikes Peak region woke up Tuesday morning to bitter cold and snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
An overnight cold front dropped some snow across southern El Paso and Pueblo counties, the weather service wrote on Twitter early Tuesday morning, which could "dramatically" reduce visibilities along Interstate 25 and Colorado 50 during the morning commute. The region is forecast to get snow over the next couple days, with areas in the mountains expected to see the most precipitation.
Overnight temperatures were projected to be as low as 6 degrees as highs on Tuesday is forecast to stay put in the teens.
"Best snow chances hold off until the afternoon and evening, but mainly along the I-25 corridor," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Some light accumulation will be possible later tonight."
Both Colorado Springs and Fountain are on accident alert status. This means drivers involved in a crash with no injuries, no suspected use of alcohol or drugs and proper drivers license and vehicle information can wait 72 hours to report it.
Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values between -5 and 5 degrees. East wind 10-15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday night: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Wind chill values between -10 and -20. South southeast wind 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.